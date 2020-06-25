WATERTOWN
Ralph C. ‘Brownie’ Braunschweig
June 24, 1936 — June 23, 2020
Ralph C. Braunschweig, “Brownie”, 83, of Watertown, went to heaven June 23, 2020 in time to spend his 84th birthday with his parents and siblings, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Ralph Carl Braunschweig was born at home in Sugar Island on June 24, 1936, to Alex and Verena (Schoenike) Braunschweig. Ralph enjoyed life and loved his family deeply. Although he attended Watertown High School, he liked to joke about “graduating” from Sugar Island Tech.
He started his career at Else Oil Company in Ixonia at the age of 16. From there, he went on to become a master plumber until his retirement. He also was an inspector for the Town of Ixonia.
He was a proud member of the Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 75.
He married Kathleen Beaudoin in Watertown, June 15, 1957, while he was stationed in Camp Pendleton, California, as an Atomic Biological Defense instructor. They lived in California for four years then returned to Watertown where they raised eight children.
Ralph was an avid bowler in his younger years and enjoyed the occasional hunt.
For most of these years he never packed a gun but was always sure to have his bowling ball along. He was a founding member of the Sugar Island Sportsmen’s Club and a life member of the 4 Pines Buckmasters Club.
As much as he loved his family, he loved the Marines.
He was a Life Member of the Marine Corps League and in August of 2016 was named Veteran of the Year of the state of Wisconsin.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Kathleen Braunschweig; children, Gina (Ray) Christensen, Doug (Suzanne) Braunschweig, Susan Lindsey, Beth (Allen) Felder, Patti (fiancé Dan Kueht) Kasten, Jill (fiancé Ronald Blaschko) Muniz, Phillip (Patti) Braunschweig, and Jessica (Kevin) Streich. He is further survived by 20
grandchildren, Brent (Anne) Smith, Gavin Smith, Julia (Jeremy) Chamberlin, Raymie Christensen, Jennifer (Kyle) Heimerl, Frankie Braunschweig, Megan (Nathan) Schlimm, Joshua Felder, Kayla (Fiance Nick Todd) Felder, Andrew (Tabitha) Felder, Klayton (Sara) Kasten, Kiara (Jeremy) Strunk, Adam (Faith) Muniz, Ethan (Natalie Synder) Muniz, Aubrie (Gene Batzler ) Muniz, Breanna (Crystal) Hotchkiss, Ashley (Jake) Hein, Cody (Kristin Tews) Streich, and Cameron Streich; two step-grandchildren, Ethan and Lucas Buss; 18 great-grandchildren, Lucy and Charlie Chamberlin, Nevaeh, Iverson, Ezra and Gavin Heimerl, Allaynna Ruehlow, Arya Fleder, James Kasten, Austyn Strunk, Mason, Atalie and Avayah Muniz, Oliver Muniz, Naomi Snyder, Quinn Muniz, Bristol Hein, and Garret Streich; step-great-granddaughter, Enzlee Kueht as well as sisters- in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Alfred, Howard, Fredrick, Roy and Ronald; as well as a grandson, Joseph Alba.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Rainbow Hospice Care, Nurse Jenny, and Dad’s favorite CNA, Taylor.
There will be no formal services held but a celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Aero Marine Corps Park. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.