Ramona V. Kautz
Jan. 1, 1933 - Dec. 28, 2020
Ramona V. (nee Kriewald) Kautz, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Ramona was a New Year’s baby, born on January 1, 1933, to Reinhard and Lillian (nee Gentz) Kriewald.
She married David Wittnebel in 1952. They were married for 24 years, until his passing. In 1978, she married Bud Kautz, to whom she was married 35 years, until his passing.
Ramona and David loved polka dancing. She and Bud enjoyed the casinos. She graduated from Mayville High School and lived the majority of her years in her much loved house in Ashippun, where she and Dave raised four children.
Ramona is survived by her daughter Caroline Pankow; son Duwayne (Debby) Wittnebel; daughter Rose (Dennis) Ambuehl; grandchildren Carrie, Stacie (Clint), Jennifer (Mike), Annie (Mike) and David (friend Megan); seven great-grandchildren, Kirstin, Colton, Ava, Emma, Mady, Amelia and Maggie; sister-in-law Naomi Kriewald; brother-in-law Harold (Irene) Wittnebel; sister-in-law Jane (Willie) Hundt; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Russell; husband David; husband Bud; and brother Howard.
Private services for family will be held.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The View at Pine Ridge II in Oconomowoc and Preceptor Hospice for their care and concern for Ramona.
“Love and miss you.”