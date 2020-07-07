DeFOREST
Randy Tans
Dec. 31, 1956 — April 14, 2020
Randall E. Tans of DeForest, Wisconsin, previously of Lehigh Acres, Florida, born and raised in Waukesha, took the hand of his Lord peacefully at the age of 63.
He enjoyed a full life in spite of medical issues because of the love and friendship of many square dance friends, church family, colleagues, and especially his family.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia (nee Spoolhoff), and sons Andy (Chelsea) of Leander, Texas, Kevin of Clearwater, Florida, and Brian of DeForest. Grandfather of Asher, Ollie and Ivy, also of Leander, Texas; son-in-law to Dorothy Spoolhoff; brother to Bonnie (John) Hillmer; and brother-in-law to Deb (Rich) Hall and Greg (Teri) Spoolhoff. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Viril Tans, and father-inlaw, Larry Spoolhoff.
He was a motorcycle enthusiast teaching his sons to ride and repair motorcycles at an early age. His dream was to retire to
Florida and ride every day. A square dance caller since 1976, passionate about helping people have fun and keeping the activity interesting, he worked on songs and technique every day and was happy to share with his peers. He was an elder at Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. His kind nature and willingness to serve will be remembered.
A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, July 14, at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Drive in Beaver Dam, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with service following. We rejoice for he has gone to his eternal home.
Trust in Jesus, have faith, and we will be together again.