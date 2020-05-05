WAUKESHA
Raymond F. Gallagher
Aug. 28, 1930 — April 30, 2020
Raymond F. Gallagher of Waukesha passed away peacefully April 30, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born in Troy, New York, on August 28, 1930, the son of Thomas and Helen (nee Carroll) Gallagher. Raymond was very proud that he graduated in 1952 from Cornell University in New York. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Ann Patricia Mahar, on January 21, 1956. Together, they uprooted their family to Waukesha in 1968. He started working for Waukesha Fruit Products and the Robert A. Johnston Company before starting his own business, Great Midwest Sales. Raymond worked at his business until he retired.
Raymond was fascinated by history and loved to read books about it. He spent a lot of time travelling the world and playing golf. He also enjoyed spending the day at the race track and loved a great martini. Raymond was very proud of all of his grandchildren, and he took great pride in helping them with their education. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and devoted his time to taking care of his son, Dennis. Raymond was a member of St. William Catholic Church for over 50 years.
Raymond will be deeply missed by his children, Kathy (Randy) Bates, Mary Ann (Jeff) Whiting, Dennis Gallagher and John (Colleen) Gallagher; and grandchildren, Carolyn Bates, Christina Bates, Dennis John “DJ” Gallagher, Mollie Whiting, Steven Whiting and Alicia Gallagher. He is further survived by his brother, John P. (Ella), as well as his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Thomas Gallagher; and sister- in-law, Mary Gallagher.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to Homes for Independent Living of Wisconsin/Meadowbrook at 1405 Woodbridge Court, Watertown, WI 53098.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.