Raymond L. Price
July 24, 1922 – April 29, 2020
Raymond “Ray” L. Price, lifetime resident of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, at the age of 97. He was born on July 24, 1922, the son of John and Nellie Price. He married the love of his life, Janice, on April 14, 1945. Ray proudly served in the United States Navy in the Naval Construction Force, known as the Seabees, until his honorable discharge in 1946. He worked at Ridge Motor Parts for 45 years until his retirement in December of 1991. Ray was a devout Catholic and a Charter member of St. Mary Parish in Waukesha. For 50 years, he was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, where he served as treasurer and juvenile director for 15 years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, taking many road trips around this beautiful country. Family was everything to them. Watching their kids and grandkids sporting, theatrical, musical events, and dancing to their favorite band. They could cut a pretty mean rug themselves.
Ray will be deeply missed by his children, Marilyn (Ronald) Tyler, Donna (Ronald Pohle) Roteik, Diane (William) Marx, Karen (Patrick) Gerbensky, Larry (Donna), Brian (Ann) and Barbara (David) Christopherson; daughter-in-law, Virginia (Mike); 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is further survived by his sisters, Margaret Weidman and Mary Curler, as well as many other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Michael; brothers, John, Charles, Thomas, Bill, Gerald and Louis; and sisters, Cecilia and Helen.
Ray’s memorial gathering will be held on Friday, September 18, from 10 a.m. until the time of his 11 a.m. Celebration of Life Memorial Mass at St. Mary Parish, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, immediately followed by full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to the Wisconsin Veterans Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1917, Waukesha, WI 53187-1917, and the Waukesha Food Pantry, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186.
