CROSS PLAINS
Raymond Michael ‘Mike’ Schmoller
Dec. 30, 1955 — June 28, 2020
Mike passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sunday, June 28, 2020, after returning home from a neighborhood walk. He will be missed deeply by his family, friends and colleagues. Mike was born in Waukesha on December 30, 1955, the beloved son of Raymond and Laverne (Schultz) Schmoller.
Mike was a loving spouse and a dedicated father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Biebel, Cross Plains; son, Daniel (Jenn Yee) Schmoller, Menomonee Falls; daughter, Mary Beth (Dane) Small, Aspen, Colorado; granddaughter, Addison Schmoller, Menomonee Falls; loving mother Laverne “Bernie” Schmoller, Waukesha; and sister, Sandy (Bob) Gardener, Sequim, Washington. Mike is further survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Diane Traxler Schmoller, Madison.
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Schmoller of Waukesha in 1988.
Mike began work in 1982 with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. After 38 years, he was planning to retire at the end of 2020 from his position as the Regional Spills Coordinator-Hydrogeologist for South Central Wisconsin. Mike was passionate about his work and deeply admired by his colleagues for his intelligence, work ethic and competence.
Mike loved all sports, excelled at them and instilled these interests in his children. Mike was on the sideline for every one of Mary Beth and Daniel’s games or sporting events, from hockey to soccer to football to horse shows to softball and karate, he provided unwavering support and encouragement. Every July you could find Mike and his kids fishing for walleye on Lake Mamakwash in Ontario, Canada. Mike loved the outdoors, was an avid sportsman and excelled at skeet shooting. Mike adored his dogs, DD and Raven, and trained them as hunting companions. They shared many happy adventures.
Mike’s involvement in his community also is notable. Mike served as a coach for the youth football program at St. Francis Xavier over many seasons, often putting together a winning team. Mike had also served as a member of the Cross Plains Village Board and was formerly a member of the Cross Plains Emergency Medical Services Rescue team. It would be hard to find a more down-to-earth, stand-up guy than Mike Schmoller.
Heartfelt thanks to those who came to help Mike in his time of need, including Lt. Kim Ready of the Cross Plains Police Department, the Cross Plains EMS, the Cross Plains Fire Department, the City of Middleton Paramedics and the Dane County Medical Examiner. Your care and professionalism were deeply appreciated.
A celebration of Mike's life is being planned and will be announced later.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 608-238-8406, is serving the family. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.