SAN DIEGO, CALIF.
Rear Admiral E. Paul Rucci
Medical Corps, U.S. Navy (Ret.)
Feb. 4, 1929 — June 22, 2020
Rear Admiral Paul Rucci was born in Waukesha on February 4, 1929, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam J. Rucci.
He passed away with quiet dignity and class June 22, 2020, in San Diego, Calif., surrounded by loving family.
Paul grew up in Waukesha; he received his M.D. degree from Marquette University School of Medicine in 1954 and came on active duty to commence his internship at the Naval Hospital, Great Lakes, Illinois. He then reported to School of Aviation Medicine where he was designated Naval Flight Surgeon in December 1955 assigned to Fleet Air Support Squadron 201, Malta.
In August 1957 he commenced residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Naval Hospital, Great Lakes, then served on staff at Naval Hospital, Camp Pendleton, California. He reported for duty as Senior Medical Officer, NAS Kenitra, Morocco until 1966 when he was assigned to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Washington, D.C. He served as Senior Medical Officer on the carrier USS HANCOCK (CVA-19) in 1968 and 1969 and then on the OB/GYN staff at Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland, until July 1970. He reported to Naval Hospital, Camp Pendleton as Chief, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and then assumed the duties of Executive Officer. He reported as Commanding Officer, Naval Regional Medical Center, Long Beach, California, in 1974. He was promoted to Rear Admiral in 1977 and served on the staffs of the Commander Training Command, Atlantic, and Commander-in-Chief, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia. Admiral Rucci reported as Commanding Officer at the iconic Naval Regional Medical Center, San Diego in August 1980 and in 1982 became the first Commander, Naval Medical Command, Southwest Region. In addition to the Legion of Merit, Admiral Rucci wore the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, the Navy Occupation Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Admiral Rucci was elected to the Waukesha South High School Hall of Fame in 2007 (Class of 1946); he was a passionate and longtime outstanding golfer (with six holes in one to his credit) known for his integrity and competitiveness; after his retirement from the U.S.
Navy, he settled down in San Diego, remaining active with a growing family, in community affairs and civic organizations.
Admiral Rucci was preceded in death by the former Elena Sawyer of Milwaukee.
They were married 62 remarkable years, had four sons, Peter, Robert, Thomas and John, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his dear brother, Joseph Rucci of Waukesha, as well as numerous treasured nephews, nieces and cousins.