Reinald N. Liegel
Reinald N. Liegel passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 53 years.
He was the loving husband of Angela (nee Kerr) for 24 years; proud dad of Nathaniel and Maria; son of the late Reinald and Ramona Liegel; and brother of Laurie and Tiffany (Jeff). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Reinald enjoyed fishing with his family, gardening with his daughter, and he also loved telling stories about his younger years.
Visitation will be held 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005, with a funeral service to follow at 2:45 p.m.