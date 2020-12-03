Rev. Carter A. Dary

Rev. Carter A. Dary, age 75, passed away on November 23, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center. He is survived by his son, Keith Dary of Wallace, ID; daughters, Lisa (James) Drewing of Oakwood, OH, and Tara Dary of Madison; his loving companion, Mary Ann Reilly of Delafield; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Dary; his youngest son, Ryan (Jessica) Dary, and his parents, Verlyn and Alice Dary. The Reverend Dary lived many places and touched lives and made friends everywhere he went. 

Hebrews 11:1 Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.

Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.

