Rev. Carter A. Dary
Rev. Carter A. Dary, age 75, passed away on November 23, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center. He is survived by his son, Keith Dary of Wallace, ID; daughters, Lisa (James) Drewing of Oakwood, OH, and Tara Dary of Madison; his loving companion, Mary Ann Reilly of Delafield; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Dary; his youngest son, Ryan (Jessica) Dary, and his parents, Verlyn and Alice Dary. The Reverend Dary lived many places and touched lives and made friends everywhere he went.
Hebrews 11:1 Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.
