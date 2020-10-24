BROOKFIELD
Reverend Father James Francis Alby
July 16, 1936 — Oct. 22, 2020
The Reverend Father James Francis Alby of Brookfield was born to eternal life Oct. 22, 2020 at age 84. He was the beloved husband of Jan for 40 years; very special Dad of Jonathan; brother-in-law of Steve (Lynne) Peplinski and James (Suzanne) Peplinski. he is further survived by other relatives, friends and colleagues, including his furry friends Nickie and Teddie.
A special thank-you to Seasons Hospice for the loving care given to Jim. Private family services will be held.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.