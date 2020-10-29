Richard A. Zettelmeier
Richard A. Zettelmeier passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 85 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of 59 years; his children Cindy Anderson, Cheryl (Kirk) Gillard and William (Anna) Zettelmeier; and his grandchildren Michael Hayes, Nicole Gillard and Ryan Gillard. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marcella, and his daughter, Debrah.
Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.