WYALUSING, Pa.
Richard ‘Bif’ Kramer
July 17, 1950 - Dec. 21, 2020
Richard “Bif” Kramer died on December 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer at his home in Wyalusing, Pa.
Born July 17, 1950, in Milwaukee to the late Fredrick and Lydia Beeskau Kramer, Rick was the second oldest of four boys.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother David, and brother Gary.
Bif is survived by his wife, Marcy (PA), step-daughter, Amber Epperson (GA), brother, Mark Kramer (WI), niece, Jennifer (Justin) Hatcher (WI), nephews, Andy (Becky) Kramer (WI), Steve Kramer (WI), several great-nieces and a great-nephew. He will be immensely missed by too many family and friends to list all names.
To know Bif was to love him. Bif was bigger than life, and he brought out best in those around him. Bif was an incredible athlete and proudly served in the United States Army. Bif’s life was filled with great adventures and he lived all over the United States over the thirty plus years he was a pipeliner. Bif was a lover of music, great food, animals, Green Bay Packers, Miller Lite, travel, fishing, hunting, and great jokes. Bif and Marcy rode with the Two Dogs Motorcycle Club as well. His legacy will live on through the endless love, generosity, fun, and melodies his loved ones will continue to share.
The family would like to give thanks to the Guthrie Hospice Care team.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a late date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please share a donation to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA.
