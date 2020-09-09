OCONOMOWOC
Richard ‘Dick’ A. Etzel
July 31, 1941 — Sept. 3, 2020
Richard “Dick” A. Etzel, age 79, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s residence on September 3, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on July 31, 1941, to parents Robert and Maybelle (nee Johnson) Etzel.
Richard always lived life to the fullest; he had a passion of the outdoors for he was a dedicated deer hunter throughout his life. He served on the Summit Volunteer Fire Department for 23 years. Richard retired as a foreman from Briggs and Stratton when he was 55 years old. He loved listening to Mozart, Bach, and Italian love songs. He will always be remembered as a very kind, loving, and generous man, especially to his children and grandchildren. To say he will be missed is an understatement since he filled everyone's lives with so many wonderful memories. While he may be gone from our sight, he will never be gone from our hearts.
He is survived by his children Margaret (nee Etzel) and Stefan Muske, Connie Etzel, Michelle Etzel, Terri (nee Etzel), and Danny Perkins; his grandchildren, Matthew Muske, Josey Muske, Danielle (nee Perkins) and Skyler Powell; his sisters and brother-in-law Patricia Cayer and Pamela and Dennis Jeserig; his niece, Barbara, and nephews, Robert, Daniel, and Christopher; finally, his dear friends whom he loved as family, Tom Brown and Jerry and Sharon McNellis.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held in his honor.
