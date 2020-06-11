WAUKESHA
Richard ‘Dick’ Baker
Aug. 20, 1929 — June 9, 2020
Richard “Dick” Baker of Waukesha passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on June 9, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born in Waukesha on August 20, 1929. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic.
Soon after leaving the military, he met Joanne, his wife of 67 years.
He was a very kind and gentle man who never had a bad thing to say about anyone.
An avid bowler, golfer, hunter and fisherman that truly enjoyed the outdoors. A loving husband and father.
He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Joanne; sons Tom (Sue) Baker and Jeff (Jill) Baker; grandchildren Chase and Sara; and two great-grandsons, Jackson and Colton.
Due to Covid-19, private services will be held.