Richard ‘Dick’ Fred Keck
Oct. 8, 1940 — Aug. 15, 2020
After a lifetime blessed by the love of family and friends, Richard “Dick” Fred Keck peacefully entered eternal life on Aug. 15th, 2020 at the age of 79 rejoining his patiently waiting bride Cynthia Johnson Keck. Proud father of Peter Edward Keck, Daniel John Keck, and Barbara Ann Keck. Loving grandfather of Brittan, Morgan, Kayla, Alex, Kevin, Kendall and Reese, and great-grandfather of Crew.
Dick was born to Pete and Catherine Keck in Watertown on October 8th, 1940. He was preceded in death by his brother William “Bill” Keck and is survived by his brother Robert “Bob” Keck, sister Karen Swander, and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was a life-long Oconomowoc resident. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1958 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1962. As a Badger he earned a degree in mechanical engineering and was an active member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After graduation, Dick joined his father in the family business and built a career as an advertising and marketing executive.
Dick was a pillar of the Lac La Belle Yacht Club, competing as a legendary C scow sailor since the mid-1950s and served as Commodore 1970-71. He was also very active in the Inland Lakes Yachting Association (ILYA), and the US Skiing Association. Dick was an avid contributor to the Oconomowoc Historical Society and served his community as an Oconomowoc alderman.
Dick will be memorialized in a private ceremony Friday afternoon on Lac La Belle. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the Lac La Belle sailing school. Please contact clmihelich@hotmail.com Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.