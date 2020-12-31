WATERTOWN
Richard ‘Dick’ G. Wuestenberg
Dec. 2, 1936 - Dec. 29, 2020
Richard “Dick” G. Wuestenberg, 84, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home.
Richard George Wuestenberg was born on December 2, 1936, the son of George and Leona (nee Marx) Wuestenberg at St. Mary’s Hospital in Watertown. He attended Watertown High School. On October 8, 1966, he married Beverly “Bev” Reichert in Dubuque, Iowa. He had been employed at Babcock Soft Water in Oconomowoc, Canteen Vending Service in Madison, Crepaco in Lake Mills, as well as Watertown Taxi Service for over 15 years. Dick loved fishing and hunting, especially pheasant and duck hunting with his black Lab. He proudly hung feathers in his front entryway. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing hockey as well as bowling in couples and serviceman’s leagues.
Dick is survived by his wife, Bev Wuestenberg, of Watertown; children, Wayne (Deb) Oscar, Dale Lowney, Shari (Mike) Konkol, Lori (Daniel) Sellnow, and Carrie (Patrick) Smith; grandchildren, Samantha and Steven Sellnow and Sydney and Lindsey Smith; sister, Diane (Richard “Skip”) Krebs; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Harley and Freida Reichert.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their excellent support and care.