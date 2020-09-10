OCONOMOWOC
Richard ‘Dick’ Paul Nelson
Jan. 24, 1940 — Sept. 3, 2020
Richard “Dick” Paul Nelson was born in Oconomowoc to Lucie and Cliff Nelson on January 24, 1940.
Dick was a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc and worked as a civil engineer for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Transportation. Following his “retirement” from the DOT, he continued actively working for Payne & Dolan, Zenith Tech and SEH. He loved spending time with his large and extended family, sports of all kinds, and working outdoors.
He was a devoted husband to Sandra “Sandy” Jeanne Nelson (Edwards), and they shared a love for pets, having provided a home to many dogs and cats over the years. Dick faithfully and enthusiastically attended many musical, theatrical and sporting events when his children, grand-children and great-grandchildren were participating.
Dick was preceded in death by Sandy.
He is survived by his sons Doug (Audra) Nelson, Eric (Christie) Nelson and Chris (Beckie) Nelson, as well as his grandchildren Amber (Matt) Sorcic, Lucas Nelson, Moli Nelson, Jake Nelson, Matt Nelson, Paul “PJ” Nelson, Evan Nelson and Danny Nelson, along with his great-grandchildren, Everley Sorcic, Kara Sorcic and Lydia Sorcic.
He has left us with many great memories and he will be missed.
Due to the current health situation, a private burial for Dick will be held and he will be laid to rest with his wife, Sandy. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials to Delafield Presbyterian Church, 1851 N. Genesee St., Delafield, WI 53018, would be appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.