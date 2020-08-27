Richard F. Shovick Sr.
May 27, 1939 — Aug. 22, 2020
Richard F. Shovick Sr. passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice on August 22, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born on May 27, 1939, in Bayfield, to Conrad and Lucy Shovick. Richard is survived by his children, Shelly (Dave) Finley, Matthew Shovick and Meribeth Shovick; grandchildren, Taylor Shovick, Dylan (Ashley) Finley, Morgan Finley, Paige Shovick, Jack Aliota and Emily Shovick; sisters, Susan Defoe and Mary (Jerry) Cinker; along with many other family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Judith K. Shovick, and his son Richard F. Shovick, Jr.
Richard loved his family and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
