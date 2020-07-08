Richard J. (“Rich”) Keepman, 74, of Oconomowoc, died peacefully and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 3, 2020. Rich was a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, U.S. Army war veteran, and “friend of Bill W.” In the last several years, he loved nothing more than to be with his grandchildren, who will always love and miss their “Papa Rich.”
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin J. Keepman II and Margaret Keepman (Lord), and son Richard J. Keepman Jr.
Rich is survived by his loving wife Patricia Keepman (Hayes); children Michael Keepman (Kristin), Benjamin Keepman (Megan), Sarah Rose-Rankin (Andrew), and Charles Brandt-Keepman (Mary); and grandchildren Owen Keepman, Lily Keepman, Mary Keepman, Jack Rose-Rankin and Willa Keepman. He is also survived by his twin brother, Erv Keepman; brothers Albert and Charles Keepman; and the many nephews and nieces he considered to be his own children.
Rich will be profoundly missed by his family and many friends and his memory will continue to inspire those who suffer from alcoholism and drug addiction.
The family thanks everyone for their prayers and outpouring of support over the last days. Rich will be sorely missed by everyone who loved him but we, like him, who know the Lord will find comfort in the certainty that we will see Rich once again.
A service will take place at White Stone Community Church, 2517 N. Dousman Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on July 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Luke Dye presiding. Burial will follow the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens, W1219 Glenview Ave., Ixonia, WI 53036. Due to COVID-19, the family wants everyone to stay safe while celebrating Richard’s life and has requested that guests wear masks while inside the church and to please refrain from hugging or shaking hands. White Stone Community Church is only allowing 120 guests to attend the service and the family asks that priority be given to seating the family. If you would like to show your support to the family, you are more than welcome to join them at Glenview Memorial Gardens for the burial at 11:30 a.m. where military honors will be performed.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.