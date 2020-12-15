WAUKESHA
Richard J. Struck
April 28, 1932 - Dec. 10, 2020
Richard J. Struck of Waukesha passed away on December 10, 2020, at the age of 88. He was born in Buffalo, New York, on April 28, 1932, the son of Walter J. and Allida M. (nee Bartholomew) Struck.
He lived on a farm in Hamburg Township, N.Y., for 40 years. Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in AMEDS. He taught in the public school system of West Seneca, N.Y. In 1981, he moved to Waukesha until his passing.
Richard will be missed by his nephew, William Struck, as well as many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The visitation for Richard will be held on Monday December 28, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to ProLife Across America, P.O. Box 18669, Minneapolis, MN 55418, or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 818 N. East St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.