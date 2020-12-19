Richard ‘Ric’ E. Schneider
Jan. 24, 1946 — Dec. 12, 2020
Richard “Ric” E. Schneider, formerly of Hartland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love on December 12, 2020 at the age of 74.
Ric served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. After 30 years of work, he retired from Dorner Manufacturing in Hartland.
He loved warm weather and the sun, being outdoors, boating, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed growing a variety of hot peppers and making his own “super hot” pepper sauce. Other interests included woodworking, puzzles, going to Vegas and the casinos. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile for you. He made friends wherever he went. He did whatever he could to help a friend in need.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jane M. (nee Chaput), and his sister, Kathleen Vogel. He will be dearly missed by the Chaput family “inlaws,” many nieces, nephews and his special girls Brandi and Katie.
Due to the current pandemic situation, there will be no services at this time. A summertime Celebration of Life is being planned.
In lieu of flowers. If desired, memorials may be made to the family.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.