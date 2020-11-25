WATERTOWN
Rita Jo Schultz
Sept. 16, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2020
Rita Jo Schultz of Watertown, age 85, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born September 16, 1935, to Art and Becky Bivens in Nebraska.
Rita is survived by her daughters, Kelly and Lucy, and her siblings, Butch (Sherry) Bivens and Sandra Reuter.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Herb.
A private burial will be held at Glenview Memory Gardens in Ixonia.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.