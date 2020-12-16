Robert A. Klingbyll
May 7, 1950 - Nov. 27, 2020
Robert A. Klingbyll, born on May 7, 1950, in Greenfield, found peace on November 27, 2020, at age 70 years.
Beloved husband of 44 years to Rita (nee Montez). Loving father of Noel. Brother to Valerie (Andrew) Olson of Fredonia, Marilee (Kenneth) Henneberry of Muskego, Lee Ann (Dean) Brunn of Levenworth, Indiana, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his dad, Arthur; mother, Floella (nee Mecklenburg); and sisters Barbara (the late Fred) Johns, Carol Klingbyll and Patricia Klingbyll.
A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, December 19, starting at 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The Salvation Army or Seasons Hospice.