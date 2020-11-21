MUKWONAGO
Robert B. Chatterton
Dec. 3, 1936 — Nov. 18, 2020
Robert B. Chatterton of Mukwonago found peace November 18, 2020, at the age of 83. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley (nee Striebe). Beloved father of Bonnie (Paul) LaPlant, Norm Seifert and Scott (Wendy) Chatterton and grandpa of Andrew LaPlant, Kristen (Michael Christian) LaPlant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret; his sister Susan; and his nephew Todd.
He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12 p.m. noon.
Bob was a Navy veteran and he served overseas as a sonarman on a destroyer. He retired from the Waukesha Sherriff’s Department after 27 years of service. He is a member of Laflin/St. James Masonic Lodge #247. Bob was a founding member and past commodore of Midwest Antique Classic Boat Association.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Association are deeply appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt. com.