STONE BANK
Robert ‘Bob’ A. Risch
May 15, 1930 — Nov. 19, 2020
Robert “Bob” A. Risch, age 90, of Stone Bank, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born on May 15, 1930, to Alfred and Hertha (Wenzel) Risch in Milwaukee.
Bob was a beloved father to David (Angela) and grandfather to Jack and Joseph. He is further survived by his brother, Thomas A. (Ruth) Risch, and many friends and caregivers who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 55 years, Elaine (Karrels) Risch.
Bob will be remembered for his great compassion, kindness and love that he bestowed upon those that were blessed to have known him. He was a true gentleman.
May God bless and welcome him into his arms.
Memorials may be made in Bob’s name to Hartland Terrace Assisted Living, 327 North Ave., Hartland, WI 53029; or Saint John’s Lutheran Church, W344-N6990 Stone Bank Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
A private burial was held on Saturday, November 21, at Saint John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Stone Bank.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.