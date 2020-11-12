OCONOMOWOC
Robert ‘Bob’ Bouton
March 19, 1953 - Nov. 7, 2020
Robert Bouton of Oconomowoc died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Chicago at the age of 67.
He was born in Milwaukee March 19, 1953, the son of Donald and Patricia (nee Morgan) Bouton of Oconomowoc. Bob graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1971 and was a member of the National Honor Society.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Bouton. He is survived by his mother, Patricia of Oconomowoc; brother, Allen (Kari) Bouton of Oconomowoc; sister Barbara (Jeff) Thiemke of Milwaukee; sister Pat Bouton (fiance, John Wollmar) of Slinger; companion Alan Rebok of Chicago; along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He will be cremated by the Neptune Society and laid to rest at a later date.