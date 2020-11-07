WAUKESHA
Robert 'Bob’ G. Tritz
March 27, 1953 - Nov. 4, 2020
Robert ‘Bob' G. Tritz a lifelong Waukesha resident died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 67. He was born in Waukesha on March 27, 1953, the son of Wilfred and Margaret Tritz. On August 7, 1976, he married Christine Czech. Bob was the proud owner of Central Machine in Waukesha for many years and he was able to fulfill his goal of early retirement. He loved playing cribbage and talking politics, was an avid reader and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was a member of St. William Catholic Church and the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 where he was once named Elk of the Year. Most of all he cherished his family, and he was a loving husband and proud father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 44 years, Christine of Waukesha, and their four children, Becky (Curtis) Meins of Waukesha, Mandy (Mike Redlin) Kadrich of Waukesha, TJ (Erin) Tritz of Mukwonago and Mike (Jamie Ripple) Tritz of Waukesha. He was the proud grandpa of Calvin, Peyton, Bowen, Nolan, Noah, Adeline, Johnathan, Ruby, Mason, Jaxon and Myles. He is further survived by his brother Ronald Tritz of Waukesha along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard (Mary) Tritz.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, with visitation from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. Elks Lodge of Sorrow and family eulogy all at church. The funeral Mass will follow at 4:30 p.m. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. If desired, memorials in Bob’s name are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church or HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the church will be following strict social distancing protocols.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service