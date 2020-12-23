Robert ‘Bob’ Hengen
Robert “Bob” Hengen was taken away from his family and his beloved wife on November 27, 2020, after a lengthy hospital stay at age 56. Rose was at his side In the hospital and held his hand as he was called to heaven.
Bob was born in Waukesha in 1964 and grew up in North Prairie, being the youngest of five children.
Bob was an employee of Labco out of Milwaukee where he transported medical supplies to hospitals and clinics but transferred by the company to their Charlotte, N.C., location where he decided to make his home with Rose and their dog Missy after deciding the climate was better for both of them.
Bob was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved to go on long walks with Rose and Missy.
He was preceded In death by his parents, Kenneth and Joann Hengen of North Prairie, and mother-in-law, Marietta June Tappa.
Bob is greatly missed, not only by his wife of 13 years and his dog Missy, but his sisters, Linda (Dennis) Bowey of Elkhorn, Sue (Larry) Ruehmer of Mukwonago, Lois Wilson of East Troy, and brother Bill (Tina) Hengen of North Prairie. He is also survived by nieces, a nephew and a great-niece he loved dearly, Tina (Phil) Uphill of Elkhorn, Kellie (Jeremy) Eschendal, along with Natalie of Mukwonago, Tracey Wells (Kory) of Rockville, MD, Lisa Wells of Waterford and Kristopher Wilson of Milwaukee; and a stepson, Rollie Tappa.
Further survivors include very special cousins who helped with their emotional support throughout our crisis and also other family and friends.
Funeral services at a later date due to coronavirus pandemic.