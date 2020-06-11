SUMMIT
Robert ‘Bob’ John Herold
Dec. 24, 1968 — June 6, 2020
Robert “Bob” John Herold unexpectedly went to live with our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the age of 51.
Bob was born December 24, 1968, to George and Katharina “Katie” (nee Weil) Herold in Milwaukee. Bob was baptized on February 16, 1969, and confirmed at Divine Redeemer Lutheran Church on May 22, 1983. Bob moved with his family to Pewaukee at the age of 9, where he attended Lakeside Elementary School and then Arrowhead High School where he was a 1987 graduate.
Bob joined the Army National Guard on August 8, 1986, at the age of 17 and received an honorable discharge on August 21, 1992.
Bob attended UW-Madison and graduated with a BS in history. He was a proud member of the Alpha Chi Rho (AXP) fraternity and enjoyed countless fun times, parties and sometimes classwork with his friends. Bob did eventually graduate and was employed at Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc. in Oconomowoc for 26 years where he was an IT director. Bob married Trish (nee Luebke) on September 27, 1997, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. They resided in Oconomowoc for several years and then built a home in Summit and have lived there since 2002. Bob was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ixonia since 1998.
He enjoyed playing bags, having Miller Lites in the backyard, and playing basketball with the kids in the swimming pool. He loved shooting pool and played in several different area leagues over the years. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan (the clothes in his closet prove that)! His biggest joy was watching his son Mark play baseball. Bob and Uncle Mike coached the Jr. Laser baseball team up until high school, then was an avid fan while Mark played with Kettle Moraine High School, Stix Academy and now with the Ixonia Snappers Bob did not miss a game and he could NOT sit still; he paced the fences along the first and third base lines; his presence was always known!
Bob is survived by his wife Trish and children Lauryn and Mark. He is further survived by his parents, George and Katharina Herold; one sister, Rosemary (Dietmar “Dee”) Kartali of Waukesha; one brother William “Bill” (Diane) Herold of Helenville; sisters-in-law Tammy (Mike) McNulty of Oconomowoc and Tracie (Andy) Winkelman of Ixonia; and mother-in-law Jan Luebke of Oconomowoc. He is survived by many nieces and nephews who truly adored him and loved spending time with him. He is further survived by many relatives and friends.
Preceding Bob in death were his maternal and paternal grandparents, his father-in-law, Al Luebke of Oconomowoc, and brother-in-law Trevor Luebke of Oconomowoc.
Bob’s pain is gone, his earthly troubles are forgotten and he is at peace with Jesus with no worries. The twinkle in his eye, his contagious smile and his sense of humor will be deeply missed. Bob, the kids are I are happy for you, but our sadness and emptiness cannot be expressed. You left this world deeply loved; rest in peace husband and dear father. Heaven’s gain is our loss. Goodbye for now; we will meet again.
Services will be on Friday, June 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, W1204 Rockvale Road, Ixonia, WI 53036. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon. Service at noon with luncheon to follow.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.