WAUKESHA
Robert ‘Bob’ Keith
Oct. 28, 1952 — May 1, 2020
Robert “Bob” Keith of Waukesha died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence in Kennsington Care at the age of 67. He was born in Waukesha on October 28, 1952, the son of Kenneth and Irene (Books) Keith. On October 15, 1983, Robert married Lori Templeton. She preceded him in death on June 7, 1999.
Bob enjoyed woodworking and cooking. Bob loved sports and spent many years coaching basketball for his two daughters. He loved reminiscing about playing football, basketball and baseball in his youth. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his daughters Kelly and Lindsey Keith; his grandchildren Devon, Evelynne and Riley; brother Gerry (Ruth) Keith; and niece Katie Keith.
In addition to his wife, Lori, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Irene Keith.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, call the funeral home at 262-547-4035