Robert “Bob” Mark Monroe — Robert “Bob” Mark Monroe of Cedarburg passed away peacefully and was born into eternal life on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
A Mass celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka Associate in Cedarburg, 262-376-9600, is assisting the family.
