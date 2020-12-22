WAUKESHA
Robert ‘Bob’ P. Herman
April 11, 1941 — Dec. 17, 2020
Robert “Bob” P. Herman of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the age of 79. Bob was born on April 11, 1941, the son of Robert and Frances Herman. He graduated from Pulaski High School in Milwaukee in 1960. Bob was a retired active-duty Vietnam veteran, proudly serving his country in the United States Army. After he retired from the military, Bob worked in the hospitality industry until his retirement. Bob was an avid gambler; he followed horse racing and travelled to Las Vegas with his friends. He was also a big Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan.
Bob is survived by his brother, Jack (Alice) Herman; nieces and nephews, Daniel (Cindy) Herman and their daughter, Ali, Amy (Jason) DuVall and their daughters, Becky and Carrie, and Nick Herman; and long-time friends, Aaron and Charlie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances.
A memorial service for Bob will be held at a later date.
