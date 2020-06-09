Robert ‘Bob’W. DeMarsh
June 8, 1940 — June 6, 2020
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, after nearly 20 years apart, Robert “Bob” W. DeMarsh, 79, was reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Darlene. He was surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Menominee, Michigan, on June 8 1940, to William E. and Irene (Bayer) DeMarsh. He graduated from Menominee High School and Ferris State University. Bob married Darlene M. (Ponik) on September 7, 1963. They were active members of St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church since 1971. Bob retired from Briggs and Stratton, where he worked as a mechanical tool designer for many years. He was a caring, devoted, and thoughtful man who always put others first.
Bob will be sadly missed by his loving children, Linda (Jim) Kaestner, Debbie (Tim) Bisswurm and Chris (Kim) DeMarsh; grandchildren, Jarod, Madeline, Jacob, Michael, Joseph, Grace and Noah; brothers-inlaw, Tom and Mike (Kathy); sister-in-law, Mary; and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene, and sister, MaryAnn.
Through the past years, Bob faced many medical challenges, and after surviving each one, he would say “I guess my work here isn’t done.”
There will be a visitation at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, on Thursday, June 11, from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the Mass of Christian Burial will be limited to family members and will be held on Friday, June 12, at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church.
Rest in peace, Dad — your work here is done.
