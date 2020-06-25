OCONOMOWOC
Robert Charles Marsh
Feb. 2, 1920 — June 19, 2020
Robert (Bob) Charles Marsh passed away peacefully after a long, full life of 100 years on June 19, 2020.
Bob was born on Feb. 2, 1920, and was a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc from the age of 6. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School and Business School. He spent 61 years in the insurance industry as a large lines underwriter, first retiring from CNA Insurance at the age of 69. However, retirement didn't appeal to him much and after eight months he went on to work at Security Insurance Agency until he was almost 90.
Besides the enjoyment he got from his work, he loved to hunt pheasants with his beloved English Springers, work outside in his yard, and was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. He was a season ticket holder for the Packers since 1939! In recent years, Bob suffered from dementia, but continued to stay in great spirits, entertaining the staff at the Shorehaven campus with his nostalgic stories, quick wit and one-liners. The family would like to thank the staff at Shorehaven Memory Care for their care and compassion during his time there.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Betty Monroe Marsh; daughter Lisa Marsh (Tim Jaekels) of Colorado Springs, Jim (Lynn) Marsh of Delafield and Bob (Naoko) Marsh of Rochester Hills, Mich;
and nine grandchildren, Brandon Matthews, Oconomowoc, Evan and Sydney Marsh, Delafield, Zach Soderholm of San Francisco, Haille Soderholm of Bethesda, Md., and Sophia, Madeleine, Helena and Louis Marsh of Rochester Hills, Mich., as well as longtime caregiver Angela Belan.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Roy Marsh; mother, Marian Jepson Marsh; and stepmother Betty Fierek Marsh.
A funeral will be held in conjunction with his late brother-in-law Rev. Edward Monroe on Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome's Catholic Church. Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, the luncheon following will be limited to immediate family.
Memorials can be made to St. Jerome's, Shorehaven Memory Care or English Springer Rescue America.