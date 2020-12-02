NORTH PRAIRIE
Robert D. Pease
Feb. 1, 1939 — Nov. 26, 2020
Robert D. Pease, 81, of North Prairie, passed away on Thursday, November 26, at Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek.
Bob was born on February 1, 1939, in Dousman, the son of Donald and Alma (Lange) Pease. He grew up in the Dousman area. On May 9, 1970, Bob was united in marriage to Karen J. VanDillen at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha, and the two would go on to enjoy 50 years of marriage together until her passing earlier this year.
Bob worked for Wolf Paving Company for over 40 years in a few different capacities. He worked hard and took pride in providing for his family. Bob had a quiet and caring personality and was always ready with a joke. For leisure, Bob enjoyed yard work and taking care of his home. In his younger years, he was a member of the Badger Cart go-cart club with his brother and they enjoyed that activity together. Bob was a good man and he will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by: his dear sister, Shirley (Dave) Moots; three sisters-in-law, Mary VanDillen, Anne VanDillen and Betty Pease; two brothers-in-law, John VanDillen and Joe (Ellen) VanDillen; four nephews, Steve (Roxanne) Pease, Jeff (Jodie) Pease, Jim (Amy) Pease and Mark (Lisa) VanDillen; and two nieces, River (DeWayne) VanDillen and Rainin VanDillen. He is also survived by a number of great-nieces and nephews, a great-great niece, and other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his dear wife, Karen; his parents, and his brother, Stuart Pease.
Bob will be laid to rest at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.