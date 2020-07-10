BIG BEND
Robert E. ‘Bob’ Bartholomew
Sept. 20, 1934 — July 8, 2020
Robert E. “Bob” Bartholomew of Big Bend passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 85.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carol Bartholomew (nee Hammond). Beloved “Pa” of Nancy (David) McKenzie, Don (the late Jan) Bartholomew, Mike (Karen) Bartholomew, and David Bartholomew and loving grandpa of Chad (Ericka Livermore) McKenzie, Holly (Chad) Stevens, Lynn Bartholomew, Keith Bartholomew and Valerie (David Venegas) Thompson.
He is further survived by five great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Memorial service at 2:30 p.m.
Bob was a lifelong farmer and was past president of the Waukesha County Farm Bureau for 26 years. He was on the Waukesha County Board of Adjustment and the Town of Vernon Planning Commission. He graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1952 and proudly served his country in the Army.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family.