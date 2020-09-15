MUKWONAGO
Robert J. ‘Bob’ Haag
Robert J. “Bob” Haag of Mukwonago was born into eternal life on September 8, 2020, at the age of 85.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Haag (nee Schmidt) of 66 years. Loving father of Deborah (Richard) Kroll, Joy (Paul Mengert) Datka, Keith (Virginia) Haag and Kevin (Susan) Haag; proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and brother of Donald (Marne) Haag and Michael (Sharon) Klepp. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cara Nome “Dolly” Sponholtz.
Bob was the owner and operator of Current Electric. He loved to go hunting, especially for deer and pheasant. He enjoyed going camping, snowmobiling and watching the Packers. Those who knew Bob, knew happy hour was at 5 p.m. and you could always stop for an Old Fashioned or a beer and a laugh. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.