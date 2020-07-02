WAUKESHA
Robert J. Chause Sr.
Dec. 2, 1941 — June 18, 2020
On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Robert J. Chause (“Bob”), loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 78. Bob passed away peacefully at home surrounded by many of his family members. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine “Tina”; his three children, Cheryl (Dave) Leppin, Lisa Chause and Robert Chause Jr.; and three stepchildren Juanita (Don) Todd, Theresa (Jim) Carlson and Charles Ehler Jr. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; his mother, Dorothy; also his brother, Joseph Chause Jr., and his sister, Doreen Chause.
An intimate family celebration of life will be held on July 18, 2020, 1 p.m. at the family home.
“And He will raise you up on eagle's wings ...”