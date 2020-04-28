PEWAUKEE
Robert J. Dowty
Aug. 7, 1933 — April 25, 2020
Robert J. Dowty of Pewaukee died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Angels Grace Hospice at the age of 86. He was born in Waukesha on August 7, 1933, the son of Thomas and Viola (nee Kobs) Dowty. Robert worked at Bishop Farms before working for Spancrete for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He also enjoyed working as a forester with his brother Howard doing tree work throughout the community.
He always loved to have breakfast with his friends at George Webb.
He will be sadly missed by his sister and brothers, Laura Bannach of Plover, James (Louise) Dowty of Waldo, Ray Dowty of Waukesha and Paul Dowty of Oconomowoc; his sistersin- law Virginia Dowty of Waldo and Gloria Dowty of Waukesha; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene, Richard, George and Howard.
Private services will be held with burial following at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.