WALLACE, MICH.
Robert James Both
Sept. 28, 1957 — April 29, 2020
Robert James Both of Wallace, Mich., died unexpectedly on April 29, 2020, at the age of 62. Robert is survived by his domestic partner, Kelly Heuser; brother, Frank (Christine); sister, Bertha Hulita; nephews Adam (Sarah) Both, Michael (Naoko) Mrugalski and James Hulita; and nieces Sarah Verch and Andrea Hunley. His is also survived by great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fran and Verla (Smedegard) Both; and his wife, Lynette (Leer) Both.
Robert was born in Milwaukee on September 28, 1957. He graduated from Waukesha South High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school and served in Germany. Robert married Lynette Leer in 2006. Lynette passed away in 2010. In 2012, Robert met Kelly Heuser and they were together up to the time of his death.
Robert started Both Apiaries in Neshkoro with his father, raising bees and selling honey. He drove truck professionally for many years. He later started Heritage Turkey Farm in Waupaca and sold Heritage Turkeys with Kelly for many years. The turkey farm was rated the Best Buy for Heritage Turkeys by Cooks Illustrated and America’s Test Kitchen.
Robert was a lifelong learner and he enjoyed researching new hobbies and interests. He and Kelly enjoyed raising and breeding goats, especially enjoying the baby goats.
Funeral services are pending.