OCONOMOWOC
Robert Lee Ross
Dec. 16, 1938 — June 13, 2020
Robert Lee Ross, age 81, of Oconomowoc, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, surrounded by his family. He was born December 16, 1938, in Mitchell, S.D., to Claude and Lorena Ross.
He grew up in Mitchell, S.D., graduating from Mitchell High School. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1958. He served honorably receiving a letter of appreciation from his commander for expediency and efficiency. He moved his family to Wisconsin in 1961, where he received technical training in Waukesha. Robert loved gardening, as well as cooking and baking. He enjoyed doing puzzles and playing games with his grandchildren. He was an accomplished wood worker. Robert is survived by his children, Terrisa (Doug, Jr.) Laurin, Charlene (Tim) Steger, Greg Ross, Raymond (Janet) Ross and Tim Ross; nine grandchildren, Amy Ross, Amanda (Dave) Durham, Kelli Laurin, Tara Ross, Cassia Fox, Luke (Quincy) Harenda, Cale (Andrea) Ross, Jessica Steger and Emily Steger; six great-grandchildren, Rhea Laurin, Cora Moore, Aliyah, Jameson, Alexis Fox and Maggie Harenda; as well as three “honorary” grandchildren, Alyssa Foote, Raychel (Harrison) Barton and little Aubrey; two sisters, Lyndia Turner and Claudia Ross; and many other family members and dear friend, Ella Mae Ross.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Bittner Funeral Home, 805 West Havens Ave., Mitchell, South Dakota. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. Inurnment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors accorded.
Memorial donations to Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated.
