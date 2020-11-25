WATERTOWN
Robert O. Wolter
May 9, 1932 - Nov. 18, 2020
Robert O. Wolter, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Robert was born on May 9, 1932, in Wisconsin, the son of Arthur and LuElla (Budewitz) Wolter. On July 6, 1957, he married Mary Kramer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage before her passing in 2016.
He proudly served our country in the Korean War with the U.S. Army from 1953-55. Robert was a member of the Watertown American Legion. He worked as a school bus and truck driver for many years in Watertown. After retiring he worked for the Watertown Daily Times delivering newspapers. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and working around the yard. Above all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Robert is survived by his children Bonnie Schilling and Robert S. (Rhonda) Wolter, both of Watertown; three grandchildren, Nathan, Lena (Sheldon) and Dusti; four great-grandchildren, Colin, Tod, Jenna and Hanna; and siblings Harvey, Tom, John, Betty, Shirley, Franklin, Delores, Bernard, Jerry, Sally and Charles. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers Ronald and Donald.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with the Rev. Nick Quinnett presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes, 920-261-2113, is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.