WAUKESHA
Robert R. Glumm
Sept. 3, 1936 — Aug. 8, 2020
Robert R. Glumm was born Sept. 3, 1936, and died Aug. 8, 2020, at the age of 83. Bob was a lifelong resident of Waukesha. He was well known and loved by so many.
When Bob smiled, he lit up the room. His friends called him “Glummer.”
He graduated with the famous “class of 55.”
Bob just enjoyed life and all that life has to offer. He was a 4F (Faith, Family, Friends and Fun). He created and coached the CLS softball team. He was a league bowler, a fisherman and a dart team member. He worked for Waukesha Concrete Products for over 50 years and after retirement he took up golf with dear friends every week. He remembered ice skating on the Fox River in his younger years and had many fond tales to tell from those days. He was an avid Packers fan and was the best coach they ever had (albeit from the chair).
Frank Sinatra was his favorite singer and Bob sang along to many Sinatra songs with his wonderful deep voice. He also sang “I am the captain of the Pinafore” from his pontoon boat on Lake Tichigan.
His favorite place to visit was Las Vegas. He married his wife Kathy (nee La Rue) there in 1986.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mary Glumm; his brother Bud Glumm; his sister Louise (Jim Weber); and his sister Janet (Roland Goldammer).
Bob is survived and terribly missed by his loving wife, Kathy; his four daughters, Michelle Moran (Dan Wall), Robin Johnson (Shon), Lisbeth Glumm (Henry Duffrin) and Natalie Glumm; his brother William Glumm (Rita); his loving stepchildren Jodie Janowiak and Dan Janowiak; his grandchildren Curtis Landry (Lisa), Kyle Landry, Craig Landry (Lauran), Bobby Johnson, Bridget Moran, Brian Moran, Brooke Taylor, Brett Taylor and Alex Royce; his great-grandchildren Aiden, Paxton, Calvin, Brayden, Elise, Colton and Adam; his nephews and nieces, especially Patricia Michelson (Harry); and many many friends.
