PEWAUKEE
Robert Ramlow
Robert Ramlow, 96, of Pewaukee died on October 18, 2020, at the Aurora Health Center. He was born on June 3, 1924, in Vernon. At age 17, he enlisted in the military and served in World War II as a paratrooper. After returning home from the war, he became a master carpenter by trade.
He was a longtime resident of Waukesha County and was responsible for building many homes in the area. He enjoyed woodworking and built exquisite clocks and bird feeders. He also loved gardening; planting beautiful plants and flowers and growing his own vegetables.
He is survived by his companion, Doris Leonard. No funeral services will be held.