OCONOMOWOC
Robert W. ‘Bob’ Karsten
Robert W. “Bob” Karsten died early in the morning on June 2, 2020, at the age of 93.
He was born in Stevens Point to William F. and Gladys Karsten. After graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School, Bob served two years in the Army as an MP guarding trains. Upon his return from World War II, he married Geraldine Belmore and they had one daughter, Debbie (Jeff Kessenich), after graduating from UW-Stevens Point with a degree in teaching. He loved teaching at Elroy Elementary and Lakeside Elementary in Hartland. Bob retired as a mathematics and English teacher in 1988.
Bob’s lifelong passion was music starting in college Glee Club, continuing as a piano player in a band, teaching piano, music director and playing for the Lake Country Players, and playing for his churches: First Baptist of Ixonia and the American Baptist Church of Lakeland, FL. He also gave performances for senior organizations and living centers. He especially liked ’40s songs for which he didn’t need sheet music because he had committed those to memory.
His other endeavors included VFW commander, 30-year member of the Stone Bank Fire Department and 35 years on the Red Cross Disaster Team of Waukesha, with his wife Geraldine, tuning and restoring pianos, playing cribbage, bunco and other card games. He also went on the World War II Honor Flight. Bob was generous with his hugs and infectious smile, he lived a long and fulfilled life revolving around his faith in the Lord. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Jeff Kessenich), and his loving companion June Anderson, which he was united with in February 2020; his grandchildren Erika Gerasimow, David Ramstack and Amber Schlise; his great-grandchildren Paige Dearth, Camaron Gerasimow, Abigail Schlise and Aidan Schlise and Jodie Hansen; his nephews Harlan (Mary) Belmore and Roger (Donna) Belmore, and other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at later date. Burial will be at McDill Cemetery in Stevens Point. If desired memorials can be made to Angel’s Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc or The American Cancer Society.