TOWN OF WAUKESHA
Robert W. Look
Feb. 27, 1927 — July 12, 2020
Robert W. Look of the Town of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Angels Grace Hospice at the age of 93. He was born in Milwaukee on February 27, 1927, and at 3 days old was given to the Milwaukee County Orphanage.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII and was grateful to go on an Honor Flight. On December 29, 1956, he married Marjorie Wollenzien; she preceded him in death on April 25, 2008. Robert owned and operated his own dredging business as well as his own roofing company, Look’s Roofing. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and sailing and especially enjoyed being with his family.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Bonnie Look; son, Brian Look Sr.; and his grandsons, Brian Look Jr. and Jonathan Look. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services with full military honors will take place on Saturday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert’s name are appreciated to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc., P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035, or visit our website at www.randledable.com