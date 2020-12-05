TUCSON, ARIZ.
Roberta Marie Lenzner
Jan. 28, 1958 — Dec. 2, 2020
Bobbi passed peacefully with family in our Tucson home after a brave eight-month-long fight against liver cancer. Her upbeat personality and smile will be greatly missed by all who love her. Bobbi worked as a printer her entire life, first working at Quad/Graphics in Wisconsin and then Tucson Newspapers after moving to Arizona in 1989. She was always a master at yard sales and loved family game nights. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert, mother, Miriam, brother Kelly Lenzner and beloved killer shih tzu, Spanky Lenzner-Long.
She is survived by longtime (1996) fiance Jeff Long; stepdaughters Nichole Walker and Crystal Long; grandsons James and Ethan Walker; sister-in-law Stacey; brothers-in-law Keith and Blake; and many extended family members in Arizona and beyond; beloved brother Scott and sister-in-law Rene Lenzner, their children Tyler and Darcy Lenzner and Meryl Lenzner; uncle Harlan Pilon and aunt Lynda, aunt Carol Pilon, aunt Bonnie Lohman of Tucson; cousins Kim Vaughan, Renee Jaynes, Barb Weytens, Tina Haase, Kevin Pilon, Sosimo Sotello Jr, Rebecca Lohman, Liz Hendrix, Sara Lohman; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
Bobbi knew the last week of her life that she had only a short time left. She accepted this with undaunted courage and grace which allowed her to connect with those she loved to say her farewells. For all those who knew her well, they know she's dancing to “Mony, Mony” in heaven now.
A small service to be held in Waukesha next summer.