OCONOMOWOC
Roger W. Gartzke
Oct. 16, 1937 - Nov. 19, 2020
Our loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend, Roger W. Gartzke, 83, went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2020.
Roger was born on October 16, 1937, in Oconomowoc, to Walter (Putz) and Emma (nee Labs) Gartzke. He was a proud lifelong resident of Oconomowoc, graduating from Oconomowoc High School in 1956, and a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Roger served in the Army National Guard and was an inspector at Waukesha Engine for 31 years. He married the love of his life, Patricia Lessner Gartzke, on April 11, 1964. Roger lived to help others. He was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Oconomowoc Fire Department for 32 years. He then went on to serve as an officer and member of the Ixonia Lions as well as the American Legion Post 91. If someone was in need, Rog was the first to volunteer, assisting Pat with her many volunteer opportunities.
Roger’s favorite activities included bowling, playing cards, coloring, venturing out on gambling trips and spending time with his family. Roger cherished the time spent with his loved ones, especially Sunday dinners, Friday breakfasts, holiday get-togethers and simply getting together for a cup of coffee. He loved being around those he loved. A passionate enthusiast of all Wisconsin teams, he was always cheering one on and everyone knew to keep their distance if the Packers were losing. Rog was an outdoor sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with his friends and family. Roger was also known to enjoy a good Wisconsin fish fry and a brandy sour.
Roger’s pride and joy, above all else, were his grandkids. Roger was their No. 1 fan, attending every game, concert or activity. Rog could be heard cheering from the stands above all voices. He was also known for helping the referee make the right calls from his vantage point.
Roger will best be remembered by all who knew him as a proud servant to the community he loved. He will also be remembered as always being by Pat’s side and completing his “honey-do” lists with a smile.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pat (Lessner) Gartzke; son, Michael Gartzke; daughter, Cheri Moldenhauer; son-in-law Chris Moldenhauer; grandson Caden Moldenhauer; and granddaughters Carli Moldenhauer, Mady and Miky Gartzke. He is also survived by his twin brother, Wayne (Diane) Gartzke; sisters Darlene Adams and Linda (Harlan) Uttech; and brother-in-law Neil Johnson. He is further survived by multiple nieces, nephews, friends and his furry pal Oreo.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Walter (Putz) and Emma Gartzke; his sisters Marilyn Coffield and Donna Johnson; sister-in-law Susan Wolter; brother-in-law Al Wolter; and niece Jennifer Wolter Lemke.
Services will be held on Friday, November 27, at noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or to the charity of your choosing.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.