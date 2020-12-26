WAUKESHA
Ronald A. Baer
May 29, 1939 — Dec 21, 2020
Ronald A. Baer of Waukesha went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 81. He was born on May 29, 1939, in Milwaukee, the son of Arnold and Evelyn (nee Goll) Baer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On September 18, 1965, he married Janet (nee Ladwig) Baer in Milwaukee. He was a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church and a member of D.J. Martin American Legion Post 8, where he was chaplain. Ron retired from a career in the title insurance business in 2003. During his retirement he worked as a cashier at A.L. Schutzman retail store. Ron was an active volunteer for many organizations in Waukesha and received Volunteer of the Year award from Waukesha Park and Rec. He had a strong Christian faith and loved sharing that faith with others.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Janet Baer of Waukesha, along with their children Lisa (Phil) Kuehl of Pewaukee, Pam (Jeff) Cesarz of Milwaukee and Michelle (Shannon) Dowling of Waukesha. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, sisters Kathleen J. (Rick) Tikkuri of Cudahy and Karen S. (Jim) Matulis of St. Francis, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Ronald Baer, his sister Janet Dobertin, and his brother, Dennis Baer.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 29, from 2:00 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Randle Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Avenue, Waukesha, 53186. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, N19-W25050 Bluemound Rd., Pewaukee, WI 53072. Full military honors will follow the service. A private family burial will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home and church will be following strict social distancing protocols.
Memorials in Ron’s name are appreciated to the Fisher House Wisconsin, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295 or Evangelical Child and Family Agency (ECFA), 1617 S. 124th St., New Berlin, WI 53151 Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.