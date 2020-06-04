OCONOMOWOC
Ronald Charles De La Barra Sr.
Dec. 15, 1952 — May 24, 2020
Ronald Charles De La Barra Sr., 67, husband, father, grandfather, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, in his home in Oconomowoc, by the side of his devoted wife of 49 years, Stephanie. Ron was born on December 15, 1952, in Bronx, New York, to Charles and Elizabeth De La Barra. At 16, Ron moved with his two brothers, sister and mother to southern California where he met the love of his life and raised four beautiful children.
At an early age, Ron had a deep passion for music and discovered his love of playing the drums. He went on to become an exemplary percussionist and professional drummer. He was also a mastered martial artist who earned a sixdegree black belt in seven different styles, but his first love was seven animal kung fu. In addition to his drumming and martial arts, his greatest achievement was the impact he made as a life-long drug and alcohol counselor.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie De La Barra; his children Leanne Niece (Eric), Ronald De La Barra Jr., Shannon Baker (Wade) and Andrea Gayles (Jevon); his grandchildren, Justin De La Barra, Brandon Krieger, Nathan De La Barra, Ariel Baker, Selena Gayles, Mariah De La Barra, Dillon Baker, Emma Niece, Summer Gayles, Kayla Gayles, Brooklyn Niece, Addison Timm and Parker Krieger; and his great-grandchildren Isabella Budd and Rosalie Budd. He further survived by his siblings Anne Roberts and Wayne De La Barra (Belinda).
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Ronald De La Barra, his mother Elizabeth De La Barra (Ramirez), and his brother Keith De La Barra.
He left his foot prints on the life’s and hearts on anyone who knew him. The world is a better place because of him, he will forever be missed and loved. Rest with the angels. A celebration of life will be held on September 12, 2020, at his home.
